20 years later, Fox News documentary gives electrifying look at Clinton impeachment scandal

Fox News is digging into the Bill Clinton presidency with the gripping new documentary series “Scandalous,” a no-holds-barred look into the numerous controversies that plagued America’s 42nd president–and ultimately led to his impeachment.

Episode 2, set to air Sunday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET, will focus on former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones’ unsuccessful suing of then-President Clinton for sexual harassment, as well as the emergence of then-first lady Hillary Clinton in the public eye.

Jones’ claim that Clinton propositioned and exposed himself to her while serving as governor of Arkansas precipitated the impeachment. His denial of sexual relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky during the Jones trial resulted in a perjury charge that rocked the nation.

Filmed in cinematic style, the latest installment of the electrifying program features former Ohio congressman and Democratic. presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, former Clinton political adviser Dick Morris, and former Paula Jones attorney, Joseph Cammarata.

“Scandalous” portrays the Jones controversy within the full political context of a transformative era, tying the trial to Democrats’ crushing defeat in the 1994 midterms.

“We lost Congress in 1994 and lost not just the Senate, but the House which had been in Democratic hands since 1949,” Morris noted in the program.

“The 94 revolution was the voters rendering a verdict on Bill Clinton’s first two years as president,” observed the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Gigot. “He had campaigned as a moderate, he got into office and he governed as a liberal.”

Fox News’ newest feature paints a stirring scene of 1990’s politics, using era footage, first-hand interviews, and never-before-seen photos to immerse viewers in the period’s shifting cultural changes, including the rising influence of conservative media.

“The American Spectator, a conservative publication, published an article stating that Bill used troopers to get women,” Morris recounted.

Narrated by veteran actor Bruce McGill, “Scandalous” features interviews with more than 45 key figures involved in the impeachment trial, including independent counsels Kenneth Starr, Robert Fiske Jr. and Robert Ray, as well as former Senator Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and sitting Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The series, which consists of seven one-hour episodes, provides a historical counterpoint to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The House of Representatives began an impeachment process against Bill Clinton in 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was ultimately acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

The first episode of “Scandalous” last week dealt with the Clintons’ involvement in the infamous Whitewater controversy. Fox News hopes the show will become a franchise, with future seasons covering other game-changing scandals in American history.

An encore of episode one will be shown Sunday night at 7 p.m. “Scandalous” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.