Miss World says she’s against abortion, divorce, and pre-marital sex

Megan Lynn Young, the first woman representing the Philippines to be crowned Miss World, has some old-fashioned opinions on love, sex and marriage that would make her father proud but cause Perez Hilton to run screaming for his mama.

Young, who was born in the United States to a Filipino mother and American father, recently revealed that she’s pro-life, anti-divorce and doesn’t use contraceptives because she doesn’t believe in premarital sex, according to CNS News.

A few weeks after her Sept. 28 win in Bali, Indonesia, Young was interviewed by Karen Davila on a Filipino TV show when the subject of that country’s controversial reproductive health law, called RH, came up.

CNS reported:

The Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act (RH) in the Philippines, was passed and signed into law there in 2012. However, because of legal challenges to its mandates on controversial products and services, such as sterilization, contraception, and abortion-inducing drugs, the Supreme Court delayed implementation of the law in early 2013 and re-emphasized the delay in August.

“When it comes to the RH law, are you pro- or anti-RH?” Davila asked Young.

“Well, I’m pro-life and if it means killing someone that’s already there, then I’m against that, of course. I’m against abortion,” Young said.

When asked about contraceptives, Young continued to reveal her traditional values.

“I don’t engage in stuff like that as of now. I think that’s – uh, sex is for marriage. That’s my belief,” she said. “So, when it comes to the RH bill, as long as my beliefs are no abortion; it should be with your partner for life. Then that’s my stand.”

Young revealed that she’s an old-fashioned girl at heart when it comes to divorce, also.

“Divorce. I’m actually against divorce, because I’ve seen, of course, that in my family,” she said. “So I think that if you marry someone, that should be the person you should be with forever, through sickness and health, through good and bad, you should be with that person.”

Watch the interview, from CNS News:

