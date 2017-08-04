Sessions, Coats talk tough on leakers in major crackdown, say 4 charged and more to come

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that four people have been charged in connection with leaking information.

Sessions warned at a briefing that the “culture of leaking must stop,” adding that the Department of Justice has “more than tripled” the number of investigations into leaks that were occurring at the end of the Obama administration.

“I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don’t do it,” he said. “I strongly agree with the president and condemn in the strongest terms the staggering number of leaks.”

“We have already charged four people with unlawfully disclosing classified material or with concealing contacts with foreign intelligence officers,” Sessions said.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats claimed some of the leaks are coming from Congress and the Executive branch, Fox News Live Blog, reported.

“Any disclosure outside of authorized channels is a criminal offense,” Coats said. “We will simply not tolerate the illegal release of classified information.”

The DOJ released a lengthy statement on the crackdown, and Sessions held a presser that can be watch below.

Despite all the tough talk, plenty of folks are skeptical that the crackdown will work. Others, are relieved to hear action is being taken:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is right. We need to stopo these leaks ASAP. They hurt the security of our democracy. — GreatAmericanCovfefe (@FixAmericaNow_) August 4, 2017

Moments ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions held a briefing on the investigation into leaks of classified material. https://t.co/oO2Mco8ZYT pic.twitter.com/gHbpcotjWg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2017

DOJ and Intel need to publish names and outcomes of investigations so that Americans know that today was not just another hollow threat. — Shell (@shell0361) August 4, 2017

#JeffSessions I Guess This Means We Should Expect Comey To Be Arrested 🙄 Since He Admitted Under Oath Of Leaking Classified Info To The NYT. https://t.co/WiDfG7kOSY — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) August 4, 2017

Calling bullshit, @jeffsessions. Here’s a great place to start: Susan Rice, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and Loretta Lynch… — C von Gödel (@CvonGodel) August 4, 2017

Talks cheap these days, Sessions sounded like the tail wagging the dog, he didn’t give me that warm fuzzy feeling… he needs to go… — RG Durham (@JudgeDurham) August 4, 2017

We need action not briefings — Eno Chilled (@ChilledEno) August 4, 2017

So far all talk … we shall see — BO (@bo5761) August 4, 2017

We have heard much talk Mr. AG, Now we need some action! And results. DJM — Dennis Mattson Ph.D. (@DennisMattson) August 4, 2017

Talk is cheap, so are firing squads, I pick the firing squad. — R Simpson (@RoySimp05590148) August 4, 2017

